BUTTE- The Knights of Columbus hosted a holiday lunch for those in need Thursday afternoon.
Volunteers served up a hot meal with lots of holiday joy. For the past six years Cheryl Boyd has organized the lunch for the community. Boyd said the KC provides the hall for the lunch and the Butte Emergency Food Bank provides the food. Almost 150 came to the KC for a free meat, potato and salad lunch.
"This meal probably means more to them than just food, everybody that comes in here knows that I really care about them," said Boyd.
Boyd handed out socks, gloves and a shirt that said "don't give up" to those in need.
The KC provides a free meal to the community Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m."They all come in here and they get along, it just means a lot that they can have something special and I can give a gift," said Boyd.
The food bank will be providing food for those in need, Boyd said people in need of food can stop by the food bank from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for assistance. Also the Heart of Butte Community Café and The Holy Spirit Catholic Church will provide free meals for people in need on Christmas.