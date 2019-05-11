BUTTE- In The Mining City on Saturday, it was the annual Postal Carriers Food Drive with the Butte Emergency Food Bank to help feed those in need in Butte.
The food bank and postal service have teamed up for this food drive for the past two decades and organizers say it's a nationwide event. The food bank serves about 28,000 people in the Butte community in need and the food bank says they don't turn anyone away.
The postal food drive gives the food bank enough food to carry them over until the Thompson Food Drive in December which is the food bank's biggest food drive of the year.
The food bank's storage rooms were packed with people as over a 100 volunteers worked all afternoon to sort food collected by the postal workers and volunteers. The food bank received hundreds of pounds of food on Saturday.
To participate in the postal food drive community members had to put food visibly near their mailbox for the postal workers and volunteers to pick up.
Ed Harrington, warehouse manager of the Butte Emergency Food Bank said they would not be able to serve those in need without the generosity of the Butte community. Harrington said, "not only money but food and its constant year round and the businesses in Butte, you know all of the businesses the grocery stores and bakeries they donate a considerable amount of food without them we wouldn't be able to exist they way we are. "
If your donations were missed by volunteers during the collection or you would still like to donate food or a monetary donation, Harrington says to call the food bank and they will pick up the donations next week.