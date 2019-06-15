BUTTE- The Mining City community came together on Saturday, to show support for one local woman after racist graffiti was found on her home earlier this month.
The weather was beautiful and the turnout was great at Emma Park for a community rally against racism and hate in Butte.
"No hate, no bullying"
Chants were heard all over Uptown Butte Saturday afternoon, as people of all ages marched to show their support for Miki Chessmore.
Two weeks ago, Chessmore woke up to racist and anti-Indian graffiti on her trailer. Chessmore says this isn't the first incident. Chessmore said, "I've had gas stolen, my shed broke into probably five times, I've had my house burglarized twice."
Chessmore says it 's been tough with the lack of response from community leaders to her pleas for help. Chessmore says for a while she was scared to go to sleep at night and says the window next to her bed was shattered.
Chessmore said she has a renter who is also an Indian and the hate crimes have increased since he's moved into her trailer.
Chessmore said, "I hate to see that anyone could be driven out of any neighborhood, because of who they are."
Supporters of Chessmore say they hope city commissioners and law enforcement can help stop the hate crimes towards Chessmore.
There was a lot of support for Chessmore on Saturday, almost 100 people showed up to the rally.
Community members want the people who terrorized Chessmore and her renter to know it's not okay. Donavon Hawk helped organize the rally and is a community activist from Butte.
Hawk said, "We need to start standing up to things that happen not just in our community but in our country."
Along with other activists, Hawk said it's important to keep the conversation going after the rally ends.
Another speaker at the rally was Travis McAdam from the Montana Human Rights Network and he says Butte needs to unite as a community to combat hate crimes. McAdam said, "Make Butte strong mean that what we're working for and what we want are welcoming and inclusive communities where all of us are safe."
Chessmore said, "It's just been a really bad situation I'm just glad there are people that care."
Collins Painting in Butte volunteered to repaint Chessmore's trailer last week, for free.
Community members are trying to raise money for security upgrades to Chessmore's home, including security cameras and motion lights.
To donate click here.