BUTTE- The Butte community is coming together for a beloved employee of the historic M&M Bar and Café.
Long-time customers know Robert Perry as the man behind the breakfast counter who serves up the cafe's signature dish, the garbage omelette. Now those same loyal patrons are stepping up to support Perry after his 6-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.
For the last 4 years, Robert Perry has been a staple behind the counter at the M&M and owner Selina Pankovich says as a small business, her employees are her family. Pankovich said, "Robert holds a special place in my heart and it's really awesome to see the Butte community come out and support him tonight."
The support for Robert and his family is needed now more than ever. After being missed diagnosed several times in Butte, the Perry family found out for certain on April 14 that 6-year-old Jay Perry had lymphoblastic leukemia.
Pankovich said, "It was really hard for Robert to discuss any of the details and he chocked up a couple of times when he was up here the other night as any parent would, I can't imagine that nightmare."
With limited resources for pediatric cancer in the Butte area, the family had to travel to Kalispell and now Denver to get Jay the treatment he needs. Jay's mom Jacqueline and Robert had to take time off from work to be with Jay during his treatment.
The M&M hosted a special steak night on Thursday evening, with 20 percent of the proceeds from the night going to the Perry Family, for their bills and travel expenses.
The restaurant was at full capacity Thursday night, to support the Perry family.
Pankovich said, "If you had to live anywhere Butte is the place you want to be especially if you're going through something like this most of these people don't know Robert but they're here for him and supporting him and that is just how Butte is."
The Perry family said they wanted to thank the Butte community for their support during this difficult time.
The M&M will have donation jars at the restaurant set up for the next few months and they also started a GoFundMe to support the family.
