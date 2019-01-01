BUTTE- Butte's new homeless shelter is still incomplete and the Butte community has teamed up to help the homeless this winter.
Temperatures dropped well below zero on New Years Eve in the Mining City. The Heart of Butte Community Café stayed open until midnight with hot coffee to keep those in need warm. "I wouldn’t want to be out in the cold with the wind blowing and stuff, you'll get frost bite real quick," said Randel Paul, manager of the Community Café.
Currently there are about fifty homeless people living in Butte.
The Café has teamed up with Action Inc. to help the homeless of Butte. Action Inc. has secured motel vouchers for a majority of the homeless through February. Paul said that was made possible by the generous donations from the community, such as Town Pump and local churches. "Everybody in the community is pitching in to help cover the situation while there is still no shelter,' said Paul.
Paul said Motel 6 and Eddy’s Motel have worked with them to give discounted room vouchers this winter. Butte Police are also helping the homeless by placing those stranded in the bitter cold in protective custody and providing them with a free meal.
Paul said they also try and get bus tickets for the homeless to travel to shelters in Helena and Missoula.
The Café is open six days a week and provides hot meals to those in need, including a buffet dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.. Workers from Action Inc. also travel around Butte three days a week to drop off hot lunches and sleeping backs to the homeless.
Butte's new homeless shelter is expected to open in the spring.