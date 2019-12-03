BUTTE-In true holiday spirit, the Butte community is coming together to help a family in need after they lost everything in a house fire on Friday.
Four children and their dog are lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed their home the day after Thanksgiving. The children were home alone but good Samaritans like Butte Central High School Principal J.P. Williams rushed over to help after noticing the smoke.
"I could tell it was going to be very dangerous and there was actually somebody who had just arrived before me and was able to help the children get out with their pets safely," Williams said.
The fire took crews hours to put out and Williams says all the families belongings were destroyed in the fire. After being there and seeing the damage, Williams decided he needed to help. "As a principal you're always mindful of students and safety for children and so it was just important to go help," Williams said.
Butte Central Schools, Butte Cares and the Magic Diamond Casino are just a few organizations that have teamed up to collect donations for the Cherry family.
Butte Central High School Transition Specialist Amanda Ellwein says after hearing about the incident she wanted to do everything she could to help. "I couldn't imagine what they are going through so you just want to reach out and help where you can," Ellwein said.
Donations can be dropped off at Butte Central High School and the Maroon Activity Center. Williams says label donations dropped of at the MAC with the Cherry family's name.
Organizers say they're accepting everything from snow boots, to clothes and even furniture to help the family with children all 10 and younger rebuild. In the past few days, Williams says they've received dozens of items.
Butte's annual clothing drive will be at the MAC on Saturday and organizers say they plan to provide all the family members with as much clothes as they need.
The family also has a GoFundMe set up to help them get back on their feet.