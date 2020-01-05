BUTTE: In the Mining City, community members are coming together to try and raise money to bring clean drinking water to roughly 4,000 people in Ghana.
The town of Adukrom is located in southern Ghana and Montana Tech graduate Augustina Osabutey is a from a town a few miles from Adukrom. After seeing a video her siblings in Ghana sent her of the poor drinking water conditions in Adukrom, Osabutey knew she needed to help.
She showed the video to other community members and members of her Catholic Church, and together they started a project called “Clean Water for Adukrom, Ghana.” The groups goal is to raise $8,000 for two new wells in the city. The new wells would be covered and provide clean and safe water for residents.
The current wells in the city harbor disease, are dirty and children often fall into them while trying to get water and die, says Osabutey.
Osabutey says she is extremely thankful for the support the project has received from the Butte community. “How the people of Butte came on board to support this project, there is something wonderful about this community and its people and its inhabitants,” said Osabutey.
The group has started a GoFundMe to help raise the money and will be having a fundraiser later this month.
Project Organizer Gretchen Geller said, “Butte is a remarkably giving sort of community, it has a history of doing that and helping other people, I think in this time it’s really important to connect with folk’s other places.”
The fundraiser will be on January 30., at the Knights of Columbus in Butte and will have traditional food from Ghana, traditional music and a silent auction. The group is still accepting donations for the silent auction.
For more information click on the groups GoFundMe page.