BUTTE- A direct flight to Denver might be in the near future for Bert Mooney Airport. Butte officials have proposed an increase in the city's bed tax to fund a new flight.
Chief Executive Dave Palmer sent a formal request to the Tourism Business Improvement Board of Trustees in early February suggesting the city's nightly bed tax be raised from $1 to $2 to fund the flight.
Melissa Gwerder works at The Ore Cart at Bert Mooney. She says an additional flight would mean more business for local workers.
"More flights would mean more people coming in and out of here and getting more food and learning about what we do here," said Gwerder.
She added she would not mind paying an extra buck at hotels for a new flight.
The airport says they're in talks with United Airlines for a possible direct flight to Denver, but there's still a lot of work to be done to make progress.
The additional money from the increased tax would be allocated towards an airline revenue guarantee.
TBID Director Maria Pochervina says they don't have an exact number from the airline for the guarantee but they expect it to be around $200,000.
Pochervina says the dollar increase won't be enough to support the funds needed.
"That one dollar is not going to do it, we're not going to be able to carry that entire load. There are a lot of companies that will benefit from an additional flight in and out of Butte," she said.
Pochervina says it will take the entire community to make a new flight possible. "I always encourage people to fly in and out of Butte, I know I fly in and out of Butte and it's just an important aspect, if we could add one more flight even that would help us so much."
Additional meetings will be held to discuss the proposal with the TBID Board and other businesses in Butte. Pochervina says she plans to survey the hotels in Butte for their input on the proposed tax increase.
Pochervina says they hope to have the figure from the airline for the revenue guarantee by May.