BUTTE-In the Mining City, the community is rallying around the three businesses destroyed in the Irish Times Fire, last month.
The Butte community showed their support for the employees and owners of Muddy Creek Brewery with a pint night at Butte Brewing Company.
The event kicked off at 5 PM, on Saturday, at Butte Brewing and a dollar from every pint sold went to helping the 11 employees of Muddy Creek that lost their job due to the fire. Owner of Butte Brewing, Tony Olson said all the tips and donations they received went to the employees too.
Butte Brewing even had two bartenders from Muddy Creek celebrity bartend for the night.
The Butte community came out to show their support with a few hundred-people coming to the event. Olson adds the employees of Muddy Creek are their friends and it’s important for local businesses to support each other during tough times.
He adds other businesses showed their support, like the Poor House Pub, by closing their doors for the night and sending customers to Butte Brewing. “I know they've put a lot of hard work in getting their brewery started, I couldn't even imagine having to start from ground zero again in our brewery because it's a lot of hard work,” said Olson.
Head brewer from Muddy Creek, Patrick Pollock says he wants to thank the Butte community for their support. “I just want to say thank you to everybody for the support that you've shown, I mean just the showing up to these events and supporting your community is just awesome and unseen anywhere else,” said Pollock.
He adds Muddy Creek has plans in the works for the future.
There will also be a fundraiser for the three businesses destroyed in the fire on Sunday at the Lucky Charm Casino starting at 3 PM, all are welcome to attend.
There is also an online fundraiser for Muddy Creek, click here for more information.