BUTTE- Butte Halloween hosted its fifth annual Second Halloween, an alternative event to Valentine's Day for people of all ages.
The annual event is held at the Historic Clark Chateau Museum and Gallery. Admission for the event was $5 and all the proceeds benefit the Clark Chateau, Butte Halloween and the Jacob Wheeler Foundation.
The Jacob Wheeler Foundation is a local non-profit that provides scholarships to graduating seniors from Butte and promotes awareness for suicide prevention in the community.
Pumpkin King and organizer Gabriel Offut says the event provides a safe and fun environment for people struggling with depression during the holidays. "We try and have this as an alternative for those people who aren't feeling the spirit of Valentine's Day and vulnerable to depression this is something they can take part in that isn't so exclusive," said Offut.
The event had three dance floors, a costume contest and free food. Each floor of the Clark Chateau had activities for partygoers from young to old. At the end of the night costume contest winners were announced and prizes were awarded to each age group.
The event had representaives from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on hand to speak with anyone in need of assistance.
"Our purpose here is to have a big fun party and if we can do some good and bring some awaremess and prevention to suicide epidemics in town and even broader so much the better," said Offut.