Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * SNOW...SNOW SHOWERS MAY CAUSE INTERMITTENT WHITEOUT CONDITIONS FOR TRAVELERS. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY FOR THE PASSES AND AROUND GEORGETOWN LAKE WITH PERIODS OF SLUSH ON ROADWAYS. * WHERE...BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS AND POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY OCCUR.