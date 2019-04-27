BUTTE- The Butte community has come together to give one young woman an amazing celebration of life, 15-year-old Bridget Mallo was placed in hospice care due to her cystic fibrosis and the community has put on a celebration to show Bridget she is loved.
"We love you, Bridget"
Bridget pulled up to the Silver Bow Athletic Club Saturday afternoon, in a Ford GT with a full police escort. As Bridget stepped out of the car she was greeted with cheers and hugs from the Butte community; to kick off her celebration of life.
At just six months old Bridget was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, which is an inherited life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and obstructs the pancreas.
Bridget has spent a lot of her young life in and out of hospitals but that hasn't stopped her from impacting an entire community. Ginny Dieruf, the founder of the Cody Dieruf Foundation said, "This was actually a wish that she wanted to have a gathering while she was alive so that she could see it and know how much people care for her."
The Cody Dieruf Foundation was founded in 2006 after Dieruf's daughter Cody died from cystic fibrosis at 23. The goal of the foundation is to provide support and funds for families battling the disease.
Dieruf and Bridget hope to raise awareness for CF in the Butte community. Dieruf said, "It's a disease we need to make people aware of, that it is around and all over the communities and Butte has six to seven other families that have cystic fibrosis."
Bridget doesn't have much time life but she did not want to spend her last days feeling sad.
Bridget and her mom Elizabeth Gardiner shared a special mother daughter dance. Family members even brought two boxes of butterflies to release in Bridget's honor.
Bridget's memory will live forever through her family and the Butte community.
Gardiner said, "She's my best friend. She's everything to me. She's my world and I just love you so much and I've been blessed to be your mom."
All the proceeds from the raffles and community donations will go directly to Bridget's family.