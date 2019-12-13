BUTTE-In the Mining City, one County Commissioner is taking action to try to improve safety for drivers on Harrison Avenue.
Citizens across Butte, specifically in district two, have expressed concern to County Commissioner Michele Shea about the potential dangers of the left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Harrison and Amherst Avenue.
The left-hand turn currently has no protected turning arrow and Shea says this causes traffic to back up and drivers often take risks to get into the parking lots for Ace Hardware, Walgreens and other shops.
There has been a recent increase in development in the area and Shea says the new signal is necessary and it will increase safety for drivers.
She adds the improvement would not be a big cost to the city and they’re working with the Montana Department of Transportation for the proposal.
“Safety should be a big concern for anybody in this town, it’s our children it’s our loved ones they’re all precious,” Shea said.
The communication has been introduced to the Council of Commissioners and MDT and Shea says they hope to have the new protected turn signal approved by next month.