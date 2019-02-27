BUTTE- A coffee shop in the Mining City has started an art contest to get more kids involved in art.
Oro Fino Coffee started up a contest open to all seniors in high school in Butte. There is no theme for the contest, the student can come up with any design or picture idea they want.
The winner's artwork will be printed on to-go cups at the shop for about two months. "What this allows for is their art to leave a static space, leave a gallery space and kind of move out into the public," said Oro Fino Coffee owner, Matthew Haynes. The artwork will also be printed on a few of their porcelain cups in the shop.
The winner will also receive a scholarship towards college. The scholarship started at $200 and community members have contributed to get the amount to about $400. Haynes says donations are still welcome towards the scholarship.
The last day to submit an entry is March 15th at midnight. To submit an application, artists can send their artwork to orofinocoffee@gmail.com.