BUTTE-The Butte Civic Center is implementing new security measures ahead of the Chris Janson concert at the venue on Friday night.
The Civic Center announced this week the addition of several new metal detectors as part of new security upgrades at the facility.
On Tuesday afternoon, two new walk through metal detectors were up and ready to go ahead of the concert on Friday. The two walk through metal detectors and six hand wands were purchased last month by the Civic Center after it was approved by the city government in the budget.
Concert-goer Brandi Edwards says the new upgrades add an extra sense of security at the venue. "I just feel like everybody in this community tries to help out with making the whole town safer and doing it this way makes it so more people want to come out to the concert," Edwards said.
Staff says the metal detectors strength is adjustable and not as sensitive as airport ones, but staff at the Civic Center say they'll be able to detect any large metal items in pockets and bags.
Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin says they will also search each purse and backpack brought to the venue. He adds they recommend not bringing a bag if possible.
"We're doing it just to keep up with the times and for the safety of our employees and of our event-goers," Melvin said.
Friday night will be the first night trying out the new security measures and there will be extra staff around the Civic Center to help with the crowds, Melvin adds.
Staff recommends concert goers get to the Civic Center when doors open at 6:30 p.m. to ensure a good seat.
"It has been something we've been looking into for the past couple of years, and have been working with other facilities seeing how they're doing it and we're just trying to make sure we can keep our patrons as safe as possible," Melvin said.
Tickets for the Chris Janson concert will be on sale at the box office through Friday afternoon.