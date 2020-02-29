BUTTE-Dinosaurs took over the Mining City this weekend as part of a two day Jurassic Empire event for kids at the Butte Civic Center.
Jurassic Empire is a traveling event and this week the Butte Civic Center was transformed back into prehistoric times.
The event had dinosaurs of all types that moved, made sounds and had information for children to learn about their favorite creatures.
The event simulates the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods first hand for children, while educating them with fossil digs, simulations and rides.
Manager of the Butte Civic Center Bill Melvin says they had over a thousand people show up in the first few hours.
Owners of the Party Palace Julie and Ted Deshner were able to raise over $5,000 to help kids in need with admission, said Melvin.
"It's totally heart warming, it's wonderful that business people in the community recognize that not everybody can afford such an event and they help them out, its really nice of them," said Melvin.
The duo even helped kids out with the additional cost of the rides inside the event.
The event will continue for day 2 on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and general admission is $24.00 and children's tickets are $29.99.