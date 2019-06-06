BUTTE- The opening of Ridge Waters Water Park may be delayed due to concerns over cold temperatures expected to hit the Mining City this weekend.
The pools are full at Ridge Waters, and the health inspector gave the go-ahead on Thursday afternoon, saying their water tests came back perfect.
With season passes now available, the Butte community is ready for the season two opening, which is set for Saturday.
However, temperatures are expected to drop in the 30s and 40s this weekend and park management says they're unsure if they'll still open on Saturday.
Water Park Manager Mark Fisher says the pools are about 85 degrees and with temperatures in the 40s, that causes concerns for children exiting the pool. Fisher said, "Our major concerns would be a child getting out of the pool and if it's 50 degrees and with 15 mph winds they're going to start running across the deck and they're going to trip and fall and there will be more accidents."
Fisher says they're hopeful the weather forecast will change for the weekend.
The Parks and Rec Department will meet with Fisher on Friday afternoon to make a decision on if they will close the park this weekend and open it on Monday when the weather clears up.
Fisher says they should have a decision by Friday afternoon.