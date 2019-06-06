Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. WIND WILL SHIFT TO NORTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH EARLY THIS EVENING AND THEN DIMINISH BEFORE MIDNIGHT. * WHERE...IN MONTANA, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION. IN IDAHO, EASTERN LEMHI COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.