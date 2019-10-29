BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow City Court is stepping up to help ease the burden of court fines for people in Butte during the holiday season with a food for fines program.
This is the second year the city court has implemented the program and organizer and Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy said they're much more organized this year.
The program allows people with speeding, traffic and other misdemeanor city court fines to bring 20 canned food items to get $100 taken off their fine. With canned food items costing usually less than a dollar, McCarthy says it will ease the burden for many people during the holidays.
The donations will go directly to the Butte Emergency Food Bank. McCarthy says the program is a great way to help community members during the holidays while also helping the food bank.
"Butte is a real giving community," McCarthy said. "The donations we see this time of year just really increase, so I figured it was a great time to help the folks that are in need that are struggling particularly with the holiday season upon us."
The program will begin on Friday, Nov. 1. There will be a bin at the city court office and donations can be made Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 22.