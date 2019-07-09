BUTTE- A 4-year-old boy in the Mining City tried out his dream job on Wednesday.
Michael, nicknamed "Hulk", is battling a rare form of childhood cancer.
His dream job is to be a firefighter and a police officer when he grows up, and Butte's first responders are working together to make his dreams come true.
His dad reached out to RE/MAX Premier realtor Melissa Crosby, who started a "Hero of the Month" program in Butte earlier this year. The program aims to give back to those who serve the Mining City.
Crosby says Hulk didn't qualify for the program but she still wanted to do something special because she agreed he is a hero.
She reached out to her husband Officer Ryan Hardy with the Butte Police Department. Crosby teamed up with the police and fire departments to make Hulk a firefighter and a police officer for the day.
Wednesday will include custom shirts, badges and a true first responder experience for Hulk. Crosby says they want to give Hulk an experience he will remember forever.
Crosby said, "Every picture I see of him, he's smiling and he just seems like he's full of life and just facing something so big with so much courage, I just wanted to do something special for him and once my husband took over of course it became a big thing."
Hulk will be sworn in as an officer and firefighter at 1 PM on Wednesday at the Butte Court House on Granite Street. The community is encouraged to come and show their support for this young hero.