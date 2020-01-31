BUTTE - A Butte boy is hospitalized after a fall on the playground left him with a skull fracture and other complications.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends and family, Morgan Garrels, 6, was playing tag with friends on a playground at a Butte school when he fell and hit his head last Thursday, January 23.
"It felt like a simple call about what I thought was a bump on the head but quickly turned in to a mother's worst nightmare. We rushed him to the hospital as he had started vomiting and was in and out of consciousness," reads the GoFundMe page.
As Morgan's conditioned worsened, he was eventually taken via helicopter to Kalispell for treatment. His family found out he had suffered a skull fracture, epidural bleed, and blood clot that was putting pressure on they boy's brain.
That pressure lead to a stroke, according to the post on GoFundMe.
He's undergone several surgeries and according to updates on the fundraising page, while he is still sedated, he is making progress.
"Yesterday was a great day he is stable and starting to trend in the right direction. He is still under allot of sedation, but the goal is to slowly start backing those down over the next few days. The monitor that measured the pressure in his brain was taken out and we learned some range of motion techniques with the physical therapist we can work on with him. These are small baby steps but they are steps in the right direction," reads the page.