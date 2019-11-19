BUTTE-It's a tradition almost 50 years in the making, and Tuesday night volunteers and students at Butte Central High School are keeping it alive by serving up a homemade Thanksgiving dinner for the elderly and the homebound.
Volunteers were busy with preparations, Tuesday morning for the Laverne Combo Community Dinner which started in 1972 at Butte Central High School. For the past week, volunteer and coordinator Peggy Boyle has been busy with preparations.
Boyle says they have 35 turkeys that have been cooked by the volunteers and community members that will feed over 600 people in the community.
Students helped cook the food, set up the gym and they will also deliver over 400 meals to homebound residents, Tuesday evening. Boyle has been in charge of the event for almost 20 years and says it's a great way for the students to interact with the elderly and give back to the community.
"This is probably this biggest way the that the kids are able to put their faith into action because they have to set up the gym, they're doing a lot of manual labor and they're hauling tables and chairs that come from the Civic Center," said Boyle.
The dinner kicked off at 5 PM but organizers say they'll continue to keep serving until the last person comes in or they run out of food.
Boyle adds the residents are always extremely grateful for the event and look forward to it every year.