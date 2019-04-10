Butte Central students dress as historical figures for living wax museum bmccarthy bmccarthy Apr 10, 2019 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Brooke McCarthy Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again BUTTE- For the sixth year in a row, Butte Central School's fifth graders hosted a living wax museum for parents and other students.Each fifth grade student chose a historical American figure such as Amelia Earhart, Thomas Jefferson or Susan B. Anthony. Each student spent over two months studying and learning about their person.On Wednesday morning, 25 students presented their speeches to parents and other students while dressed up as their historical figure. The students even memorized their speeches.Fifth grade teacher Heidi Burgess says she brought the wax museum to Central after seeing its effectiveness at another school."It's kind of something you have to come and check out for yourself and see how the kids put this together," Burgess says. Burgess says she has seen her students' public speaking and confidence improve since starting the wax museum. By the end of the wax museum, each student will have presented their speech about 100 times.Burgess said, "I feel really grateful to be here and be able to help out these kids. Honestly it's them. They're the ones that deserve all the big applause." Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Heidi Burgess School Education Wax Museum Grader Butte Central School Public Speaking Speech Fifth Grade bmccarthy Follow bmccarthy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Butte 32°F Partly Cloudy 32°F / 24°F 11 AM 32°F 12 PM 37°F 1 PM 37°F 2 PM 38°F 3 PM 39°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen reports bear attack near EnnisMissoula becomes first city in Montana to commit to 100% renewable energyBozeman coffee shop named number 1 in stateMontana gun laws get "F" ratingFeds: Man who discussed US attack arrested at gun rangeWoman found dead on East Broadway in MissoulaName released of woman found dead off East Broadway in MissoulaOne person is dead and two others injured in early morning shooting in BillingsWoman who posed as black makes plea deal in fraud caseMobile home fire sparked wildfire that burned into Lame Deer forcing evacuations Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Missoula Breaking News Great Falls-Helena Breaking News Bozeman-Butte Breaking News Weather Alert Missoula/Kalispell Top Stories Great Falls /Helena Top Stories Bozeman/Butte Top Stories Wake Up Montana