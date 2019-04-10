Watch again

BUTTE- For the sixth year in a row, Butte Central School's fifth graders hosted a living wax museum for parents and other students.

Each fifth grade student chose a historical American figure such as Amelia Earhart, Thomas Jefferson or Susan B. Anthony. Each student spent over two months studying and learning about their person.

On Wednesday morning, 25 students presented their speeches to parents and other students while dressed up as their historical figure. The students even memorized their speeches.

Fifth grade teacher Heidi Burgess says she brought the wax museum to Central after seeing its effectiveness at another school.

"It's kind of something you have to come and check out for yourself and see how the kids put this together," Burgess says.

Burgess says she has seen her students' public speaking and confidence improve since starting the wax museum. By the end of the wax museum, each student will have presented their speech about 100 times.

Burgess said, "I feel really grateful to be here and be able to help out these kids. Honestly it's them. They're the ones that deserve all the big applause."