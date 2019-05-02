BUTTE-May is Older American's Month and the Mining City kicked it off with the 8th annual Older American’s Month Fun Fair.
Over 350 older American's from Butte came to Star lanes for a carnival like event. There were free games, vendors, entertainment and even a free lunch. The vendors were service organizations from around Butte including action Inc., Community Health and assisted living homes.
All vendors had information and prizes for Butte's older residents. Event-goers even received raffle tickets and the community donated dozens of prizes. Organizers say the fun fair provides residents with a chance to get out of the house and socialize.
Joe Gilboy, executive director of Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services said, "we want to get people out, you know it's Butte so when you get out here you'll know somebody, so it's a place for people to come and probably see people you haven’t seen in a while and there's also great information out here."
A date hasn't been set but the Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will host a Medicare 101 presentation for citizens new to Medicare later on this month.