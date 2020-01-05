BUTTE-The Spirit of Columbia Gardens is the iconic carousel that first opened its doors over a century ago in Butte.
After being destroyed by a fire and a new carousel reopened just over a year ago, staff is now asking for the public’s support to keep the horses spinning.
The new carousel opened its doors about a year and a half ago to bring back the memory of the original Spirit of Columbia Gardens. The carousel keeps turning six days a week with the help of volunteers.
Carousel staff say they keep the ride affordable for families with kids under four riding for free, kids over four and seniors riding for a dollar and adults are two dollars to ride.
During the winter, Butte Carousel Manager Ed Curran says they have a $700 a month heating bill which puts a dent in their funds. Curran says they made a small profit from the rides, gift shop and concession stand but the carousel needs the communities support.
Curran says they will be hosting a fundraiser later this month with live music, auctions and lots of food to keep carousel running. “This carousel came about and the way we look at it is, it’s memories for this generation people come out and visit this and they’ll always have that,” said Curran.
The fundraiser will be Jan. 18 in the banquet room at Star Lanes and tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased on the carousel’s website, at the carousel at Stodden Park or at Paul Bunyan’s Sandwich Shop.