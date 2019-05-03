BUTTE- In the Mining City, the new call center at the Butte Plaza Mall, FCR is setting up temporary work spaces because they already have a client and they're eager to start work in Butte.
Oregon-based company, FCR is an inbound customer support center for Fortune 500 companies. Representatives for FCR say they already have a first client that is eager for the Butte office to get started.
FCR and the mall decided to set up temporary work spaces in six empty rooms around the mall to allow them to start work while construction continues on their new office in the old J.C. Penny store.
This week FCR made its first offers to potential employees and Holli Lanes, FCR recruiting manager says they hope to hire at least forty employees for their first training class on May 13.
The company is planning a grand opening for late June or early July in their new location. Originally, FCR planned to hire about 350 employees for their Butte location but now Lanes says they plan to hire 400 employees.
Lanes said, "we have some new really good ideas in the new center with construction and it's going to be very employee friendly, it's going to be a great atmosphere and very inviting so we're really excited for that."
FCR will host a job fair next week with open interviews at the mall Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM.