BUTTE- Over 300 jobs are expected to come to the Mining City this summer, as work is underway at the Butte Plaza Mall to get the new call center ready to open its doors.
In November 2018, the Oregon-based outsource call center FCR announced plans to open a center in Butte.
The company chose the old J. C. Penny building in the mall. Contractors are currently working to get the location wired to be a call center.
At full operation, the center is expected to bring 300 to 350 jobs to Butte. FCR plans to open in June, says Joe Willauer, executive director of the Butte Local Development Corporation.
Willauer says FCR has started to post the first round of job openings on their website and more are expected to be posted in the upcoming months.
Willauer said, "We've obviously had a loss of tenants at the mall, and they really sought that out as an opportunity to bring life into an area that needs it."
The Butte Local Development Corporation is hosting the inaugural Butte Economic Development week May 6-10 at the Copper King Hotel. Job-seekers are invited to come to the convention to meet with experts who can provide coaching in resumes and interview skills.