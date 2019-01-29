BUTTE- One local businessman is using his personal experiences to give back to cancer patients.
Back in 2014, Jon Wick, the owner of 5518 Designs, was diagnosed with cancer.
Wick says he is thankful to be cancer-free today, but still remembers enduring chemotherapy and radiation treatments like it was yesterday.
"I think anyone will say it's one of the toughest times of their lives and those guys over there make it tolerable," Wick said.
Wick said he appreciated the kindness he received from family and providers at St. James.
Wick described the treatments as long and cold.
"Luckily Grandma Wick had this afghan that she knit like 40 years ago that I took with me to every treatment, so that was super helpful. But not everybody had that," Wick said.
In the fall, when Wick had extra beanies in his order for the shop, he decided to donate the extras to St. James.
"I can't say thank you to everyone, so one of the motivations behind trying to give back to everybody was to start this business and try and contribute to the community as a whole," he said.
Wick says he hopes the beanies provide comfort to the patients during their treatments.
"We should all try and pay it forward and this is one way I chose to do it."
Wick says St. James will accept donations such as beanies and blankets for their patients.