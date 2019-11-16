BUTTE-The holiday season is approaching which means it's time to start buying holiday gifts. In the Mining City, stores across Butte are teaming up for the second annual Shop Local Poker Run.
Sunday kicks off the second annual Poker Run and over 25 local stores are participating in this year's event.
Last year, community members and local businesses got together to create the event to kick off the holiday season and to bring people out to shop local.
Twenty one businesses participated in the event last year and this year organizers say there are 26 participating, including a few restaurants. Organizer and owner of Mirror Mirror Boutique Kayla Lambrecht says it's great to have restaurants participating so people can stop for a bite to eat.
Each business on the list will have a promotion running during the event. Each purchase made at a participating store earns you a playing card and the two best hands at the end of the event win prizes donated by local businesses.
Lambrecht says there are roughly $1,000 in prizes and they have two giant gift baskets for the two winners.
Lambrecht adds the event is a great way to support local stores in Butte. "I think it's very important to support these businesses, they are the ones that are supporting your kids local teams and stuff, you won't see the big box stores helping out buy your kids jerseys, but definitely helping your neighbors out," said Lambrecht.
The businesses participating in Sunday's event will also be participating in Small Business Saturday which is Nov. 30.
The event will start Sunday at noon and end at Mirror Mirror Boutique for the grand prizes. Lambrecht recommends participants get to the boutique at 11:30 AM to sign up.