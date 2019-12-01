BUTTE-Across the country, local stores participated in Small Business Saturday which is an event that helps get people to shop local in their community.
In the Mining City, over 60 stores participated in the second annual event. Despite the cold and the snow hundreds of people in Butte came out to show their support for the event.
The event kicked off at 9 A.M. on Saturday at Slainte Pub in Uptown. Julie Jaksha, director of Headwaters RC&D who helped organize the event said they had almost 200 people come and grab passports at the pub which allowed participants to get stamps at every store.
Stamps then helped shoppers win prizes at the event of the day.
Vendors like Kimberly Brown, the owner of Montana Home Sprout said the turnout was great and it's important to support local stores. "You're supporting your neighbors, you're supporting the community that you're living in, you're supporting the mom that's trying to buy her sons soccer team jersey," said Brown.
With over 60 stores and 20 pop up vendors, Jaksha says it's great to see more businesses participating in the event.
Businesses all over Butte even donated over a $1,000 in prizes for shoppers with the most stamps to win, at the end of the day.
Jaksha says they're already gearing up for next years event, which she says will be even bigger and better. "Ya next year, we're already planning for next years event so look for it to happen again, I think this has been great for Butte for the local merchants and for the locals that live here," said Jaksha.
This isn't Butte’s only holiday event, there will also be the annual Uptown Christmas Stroll on December 6 and Jaksha says it's another great way to check out Butte's local stores.