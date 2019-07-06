BUTTE- In the Mining City, this years Montana Folk Festival is less than a week away and the community is gearing up for one of the busiest weekends of the year.
To show support for the Festival, local business 5518 Designs has designed limited edition Folk Festival t-shirts for the past 4 years. The years design features a guitar inside the state of Montana.
Owner of 5518 Jon Wick says they made about 120 t-shirts and they're selling fast. The shirt comes in a unisex design and in a women's razor back tank top. The shirts are $25 and the tank top is $22 says Wick.
The store also has stickers and hats from previous years design.
"The Folk Festival is such a cool event it's super unique and its a big deal for us in the business community and in the community itself," said Wick.
Wick says the Festival is great for local businesses in Butte and for 5518 it's one of their busiest weekends of the year. Wick says they love showing their support for the festival and each year the Festival provides him with design inspirations.
"For me just attending the Folk Festival was inspiration enough for next years design, so I usually put some inspiration in the back of my mind and pull it out the next year when the Folk Festival is back at it," said Wick.
The Festival begins Friday ,July 12 through July 14 and the entire Festival is free to the public. Organizers say they're still looking for volunteers for the Festival.