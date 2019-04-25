BUTTE- The man accused of hijacking a bus and holding a man hostage at the Butte Bus Depot back in January, appeared in court Thursday morning.
Dane Anthony Gibson attempted to hide his face from the cameras as he walked into Judge Kurt Krueger's court room. At his last court appearance, Gibson requested that he represent himself.
On Thursday, Judge Krueger ordered Gibson must undergo a mental competency evaluation before he considers Gibson's request to ditch his public defender.
In court Gibson said, "I'm not happy with my council at all, I was trying to look up stuff to represent myself but they wouldn't give me current law books."
Prosecutors ordered Gibson to be transported to the Montana State Hospital immediately after the hearing. Judge Krueger said he will wait for the results of Gibson's evaluation before he decides if Gibson is capable of representing himself.
No future court date has been set.