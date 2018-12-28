BUTTE - People are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since before Christmas.
Authorities say Clarice Pratt, age 42, hasn't been heard from since Dec. 23.
Clarice is about 5'4" and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.
From the media release:
