BUTTE-Finnish culture is being revitalized as the Butte Public Archives puts the Mining City's Finnish history on display.
Last week, the Butte Public Archives set up a Finn Town display with the help of the Butte community's heirlooms that pay tribute to one of Butte's most historic Uptown neighborhoods.
Assistant Director of the Archives Aubrey Jaap says Finn Town was known for its boarding houses, restaurants and bars. However, as the Berkeley Pit expanded, much of Finn Town's buildings and houses were destroyed by the Superfund Site.
Along with the photos and memorabilia at the archives, on display are the robes for St. Urho's Day that belong to the East Side Athletics Club.
The robes also pay tribute to Ervin Neimi who brought the annual St. Urho's celebration to the Mining City in the 1950's.
Neimi also owned the Helsinki Bar, which is the last standing building in the Finn Town neighborhood. Earlier this month, that bar opened its doors again after about four years of being closed.
Jaap says the Finn Town bar opened up just in time for the St. Urho's celebration on March 16.
"The Helsinki was the last man standing, so I think to have that open really revives that block of East Broadway Street again and I think it means so much to so many people, it's nice that people can go back and relive some of those memories," Jaap said.
The Finn Town display will be up at the Archives throughout March and into early April. It's free and open to the public.