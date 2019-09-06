Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DEER LODGE...CENTRAL SILVER BOW AND SOUTHEASTERN POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT... AT 435 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GARRISON TO 10 MILES EAST OF DIVIDE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEER LODGE, BUTTE, SILVER BOW, WALKERVILLE, WARM SPRINGS, GALEN, GARRISON, NISSLER, RACETRACK, RAMSAY, JANNEY, NEWCOMB AND ELLISTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&