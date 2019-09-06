BUTTE-The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives is raising money to preserve the Mining City's history with a garage sale fundraiser that started Friday and continues Saturday.
The Archives host the garage sale each summer to help raise money for the Friends of the Butte Archives. Organizers say they hope to raise over $1,000 from the two day event.
There was a little bit of everything for sale Friday, from yearbooks, to suitcases and even Princess Diana magazines. Items for sale ranged in price from $2 to over $40 with some items asking for shoppers to give their best offer.
Staff members say each summer they're overflowing with extra items they receive from collections and donations. A majority of the items they receive they already have at the facility. Instead of keeping the duplicates or the items that don't fit in their exhibits, the Archives sells them to raise money for grants and new equipment.
Staff members like Kim Kohn say it's important to support the Archives. "Well we kind of hold the history of Butte, right here in our hearts, right here in our building and this is a public building," she said. "It's owned by the people of Butte and supported by the people of Butte, and so many scholarly works have been produced by the work that’s done at the archives."
The garage sale will continue on Saturday at the Archives from 10 AM to 2 PM.