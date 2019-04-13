BUTTE- The American Legion is celebrating its 100th year since its formation and on Saturday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow Post 1 celebrated a three-for-one event.
The American Legion is celebrating its centennial birthday bash, the legion was created in July, 1919. Butte-Silver Bow Post 1 was the first post in Montana also formed in 1919 and to celebrate its centennial birthday, the Legion had a dedication ceremony for the its new hall.
The new million dollar building is located at 3201 Wynne Ave. and Butte's veterans say this new building has been a long time coming.
The Commander of the Butte United Veteran's Council, Mike Lawson said, "It is our home and we envision this home for the future, for the veterans of the future to be a part of this and the carrying on through this building through the American Legion."
U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte helped cut the ribbon to the new building at the ceremony. Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Officer Dave Palmer spoke at the ceremony about the importance of Butte's veterans.
The new building was packed with veterans and community members for the dedication ceremony.
The American Legion currently has over 2 million members nationwide and current members say they're always encouraging veterans to join.
Legion members say they appreciate the support of the Butte community. Lawson says the Legion enjoys giving back to the community through their many activities including Toys for Tots and Legion baseball in Butte.
The Southwest Montana Veterans Home is still in the works and Veteran Council members say they plan to have a ground breaking ceremony within the next month.