BUTTE-By this upcoming summer, a new flight to and from the Denver airport may be a reality for the Mining City.
After the construction of the new airport building, Bert Mooney is looking to expand its flights by June 2020. Last month, the airport renewed its contract with SkyWest Airlines for its flights to and from Salt Lake City.
Now, the airport's focus this month is contracting a flight to and from Denver with United Airlines. The city of Butte was able to raise $400,000 for a revenue guarantee for United.
Staff at the airport say they hope the revenue guarantee helps entice United to come to Butte.
Assistant Manager of Bert Mooney Airport Jim Kambich says the community has been a huge support for the new flight and with access to Denver, Kambich hopes it would bring new business and opportunity to Butte by June 2020.
“The Denver airport as we all know, and the Salt Lake airport are really essential to Montana in general, it creates better access to the east coast it looks like and it’s real positive for Butte and a community our size,” Kambich said.
Kambich says they have meetings set up with United this month to work on contract negotiations and they hope to officially announce the new flight by next month.