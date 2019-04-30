BUTTE- Mainstreet Uptown Butte was selected as a semifinalist in America's Main Street Contest and the competition started with more than 230 main streets across the country and Butte is 1 of just 25 left in the contest.
The winning street not only gets recognition as the best main street in the country but the grand prize is $25,000 for improvements to the city. The contest has been going on for over a month and Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, George Everett says the contest has sparked a positive interest in Butte.
Everett said, "we got the recognition that we've been there for a month or so and people can look at our community and find out more about us."
The thousands of people that flock to Butte from across the country for the Montana Folk Festival and St. Patrick's Day are just two examples of what makes Butte unique, says Everett.
Also, what makes Butte unique says Everett is Butte is the only Uptown in Montana, no other city has their main street located Uptown.
If Butte is selected, Everett says they want to use the prize money for a clean and safe program to keep the streets clean, paint buildings and add more street lights. However, they're looking for input from the community.
In order for Butte to win, Everett says the community must vote for Butte. Everett said, "Vote early, vote often and the more you vote and vote, the better it will be."
The voting for this round began April 29 and will be open until May 26 and the votes will go towards advancing Butte to the top 10 main streets.
To vote for MainStreet Uptown Butte click here.