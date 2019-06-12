BUTTE- Police arrested a 19-year-old man after an alleged drunken driving spree in which he was tackled by a bystander and subdued with a Taser.
The suspect is identified as Gage Young of Butte.
At about 8 PM on Tuesday, June 11, Butte police responded to the area near Casagranda's Steakhouse on the 800 block of Utah Ave to a call of a hit-and-run.
Police say Young tried to make a turn but was going too fast and lost control of his car and hit a parked car.
The parked car had two female occupants inside who said they weren't seriously hurt, although one said it hurt her arm when Young hit their car.
Young then headed North on Utah when his front tire busted off of his vehicle, and he allegedly got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. A repair shop employee in the area saw Young and tackled him to the ground.
Young allegedly fought back, and when police arrived they used a Taser on Young to get him off the repair shop employee. The employee was not injured in the fight.
Police say Young was under the influence of alcohol and was twice the legal limit. Young was also wanted by Butte police for an incident in March.
Young faces charges including two counts of criminal endangerment for hitting the car with passengers in it, DUI and resisting arrest.