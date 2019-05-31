BUTTE- Summer is almost here and we all know what that means, warm days, outdoor concerts and of course food trucks.
In the Mining City, a new burger bar has popped up just in time for summer. The food truck is JG's Burger Bar and they're serving up made-to-order fresh food.
JG's opened up shop in May, right next to Jeremy's Firework Stand on Montana Street. Staff at the truck say they're excited for their first summer as a business in Butte.
JG's also supports other local businesses in town, owner Jason Gierke says they only serve local meat and buns.
Also the truck has a build-your-own-burger stand which is what Gierke says makes his business unique. Gierke said, "What really makes it unique is you get your burger and you come out and you go to the food bar and you put whatever toppings you want on it so you make the burger the way you love it and there's no mistakes made."
The burger bar is open Tuesday through Saturday and they've now teamed up with another new local business, Unique Delivery to deliver your order straight to you.