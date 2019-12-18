BUTTE-In the Mining City, one Butte business hosted a holiday lunch to celebrate their new Butte location and to meet the Butte community.
A few months ago, WMK & Co., which is a steel fabricator company acquired KJ Fabrication in the Mining City.
The Billings based company was looking to expand and chose Butte for their new location because of the cities legendary work ethic.
On Tuesday, the new business owners hosted a holiday lunch for local Butte leaders to get to know the new business and showcase their investment in Butte. People from the Butte Chamber of Commerce, the Chief Executive’s office and other business owners came for the event.
Joe Willauer, the executive director of the Butte Local Development Corporation says the buyout will keep more jobs here in Butte.
Willauer adds, in the past few months, WMK has been able to double their output and add three additional jobs with more plans to expand in the future.
“Butte has always been a community that knows hard work, and when we have companies that are really providing local high paying jobs for residents, being able to keep people in town whether it’s one job or a hundred jobs, we like to see local businesses successful,” said Willauer.
He adds by this time next year the company plans to hire roughly ten more employees in the Mining City.