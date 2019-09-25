WISDOM-Employees at the Big Hole National Battlefield were out bright and early picking up trash to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
The national day is on Saturday, September 28 and thousands of people across the country participate each year. Employees at the battlefield say they wanted to get a head start on the clean up before the snow that is expected this weekend.
The group picked up trash bags full of trash along a two mile stretch of Highway 43 and inside the park.
Employees say they usually have a few volunteers however this year they didn't have volunteers. However, they still encourage other to help preserve national parks and public lands.
Maintenance Lead for the Big Hole National Battlefield Jimmer Stevenson said, "This day is really important because it lets other volunteers join in and help protect their public lands, we consider ourselves stewards of our public lands everyday but this day is special for a lot of people that can come in and join in and help out."
The visitors center will begin its adjusted hours in November but employees at the park say it will remain open to the public throughout the winter.