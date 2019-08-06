BUTTE - At a tour of a new $19 million polishing plant on Tuesday, officials said they could be pumping filtered Berkeley Pit water by mid-September.
Atlantic Richfield Company and Montana Resources gave a tour of the new plant on Shields Avenue. It's part of a pilot program to discharge treated water from the Berkley Pit and Yankee Doodle tailings into Silver Bow Creek.
Ron Halsey, an operations manager for the Atlantic Richfield Company, says their goal is to stop the water levels in the Berkeley Pit from rising.
The waters are contaminated with heavy metals including copper. The pit's pool rises every year as groundwater seeps in, threatening to breach the drinking water source in Butte. The filtration project's deadline is 2023, when scientists estimate the pit's waters could rise high enough to contaminate Butte's drinking water sources.
Halsey says the new facility works like a very advanced pool filter for the Berkeley Pit water. No water is being discharged into the creek yet, but the machines are up and running.
Officials are working to verify everything is working properly in the next few weeks. They expect water to begin to enter Silver Bow Creek by mid-September when the EPA gives the project the final go-ahead.
Halsey said, "I think it's really important for the community to prove that we can manage the water in the Berkeley Pit. To me that's the most important thing so we prove that we can do that and we can discharge that water safely to the creek."
The complex pumping system filters out toxic contaminates through pipelines that travel from Montana Resources to Horseshoe Bend Water Treatment Plant, to the Polishing Plant, then ultimately it will discharge clean water into Silver Bow Creek.
Once water is being discharged, crew members will be at the facility 24/7 during the first few months to make sure all the machines are working properly. The pilot project is a 2-4 year project and officials say they plan to filter roughly three million gallons of water each day.