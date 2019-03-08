BUTTE- Management at the Berkeley Pit says by the end of the month, they will begin pumping water out of the pit for the first time in over 30 years.
In 1982 mining halted at the pit and the pumps were shut off at the Kelley Mine. Ground water filled the underground workings of the mine and then the pit.
Mike McGivern, VP of Human Resources for Montana Resources says water is coming into the pit at a rate of about 3 million gallons a day.
Water will be pumped out of the pit at 3 to 5 million gallons a day. This is the first time in over 30 years the water level rise will stop.
The water level rises about 6 to 7 feet each year.
McGivern says they're taking a proactive approach before the levels are expected to reach the critical level in 2023. McGivern said, "So we're getting a good head start on that, we're getting a four year jump on this project and it will give everybody the ability to make sure this system works as it's expected to work."
The water will be treated at a water treatment plant on Continental Drive and clean water will be pumped out into Silver Bow Creek.
McGivern says clean water will benefit fish in the creek.