BUTTE- Beginning this June, Montana Resources will begin pumping the contaminated water out of the Berkeley Pit, but project managers say they're already successfully filtering heavy metals out of the pit water.
Montana Resources and Atlantic Richfield Company are four years ahead of the project's 2023 deadline, when scientists estimate the Berkeley Pit will rise to groundwater levels and contaminate drinking water in Butte.
The complex pumping system filters out copper and the other toxic chemicals in the pit water through pipelines that travel from Montana Resources to Horseshoe Bend Water Treatment Plant, to the Polishing Plant, then finally discharging clean water into Silver Bow Creek.
Mike McGivern, the Vice President of Human Resources for Montana Resources says, "The Berkeley Pit will be pumped in perpetuity moving forward, and to have the ability to hold this level and control the Berkeley pit is a milestone in Butte, Montana."
MR is getting a head start on removing copper while construction continues on the polishing plant. McGivern says a pump is already filtering 4.3 million gallons a day to remove copper out of the water before returning it back into the pit.
Currently, an average of 2.8 million gallons of water enter the Pit each day. MR will pump out that amount each day with the new pumping system.
"There was always a plan to not wait until the last moment, it just gives you that much more ability to test the process," McGivern said.
MR says they're exciting to get the process going in the upcoming months.