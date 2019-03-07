BUTTE - Community members came together after to make sure seniors are still being taken care of during record-breaking severe winter weather.
Almost two feet of snow caused some travel restrictions across the Mining City last week, which caused some concern for Meals on Wheels recipients.
The Belmont Senior Center took a proactive approach to ensure all their seniors received meals.
"Our Meals on Wheels are so important because that's the meal those folks depend on every day, so we forecasted that a little bit and decided to take two meals in one day," Belmont Executive Director Ann Ueland said.
Last Tuesday, each senior received their meal along with a frozen meal for the following day. Ueland said this ensures no one went hungry during the storm.
"Our drivers were very good, very vigilant in getting to every bodies houses and so it worked," Ueland said.
Ueland said their Meals on Wheels recipients often have medical issues that prevent them from leaving the house.
Belmont staff has learned to be prepared during storms and cold temperatures, she said.
The Belmont was also able to stay open and provide warm meals to seniors. The Belmont has two buses that pick up residents to bring them to center Monday through Friday.
Ueland said they also try and provide rides to seniors when the weather is bad.
"When we have these storms if they need a ride to a doctor's appointment we have two buses that will take them grocery shopping, we have two buses that will pick them up at their home," Ueland said.