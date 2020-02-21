BUTTE- If you're in Butte and you have ever wanted to try some homemade baklava, Saturday night is your chance at the annual Night of Old World Cuisine at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.
Since 1985, the Serbian Church has been hosting the annual dinner with homemade dishes from the Balkan region including Serbia, Croatia and Romania.
For the past three days, volunteers at the church have been busy preparing cabbage rolls, kielbasa and some baklava for dessert Saturday night. Organizers say they're expecting to feed over 100 people at the annual event.
President of the Circle of Serbian Mothers Club Jennifer Shea says all the recipes are authentic and passed down from generations of Butte residents.
She adds she has been working on perfecting her Serbian cooking for the past 20 years.
Shea says it's important to celebrate Butte's rich and diverse history. "The great thing about our community is we celebrate everyone's ethnic traditions here and its important to keep those up because that's part of your own history," Shea said.
Cocktails kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday and dinner is at 7 p.m. Shea says there are a few seats still available for the dinner and to contact the church for more information.