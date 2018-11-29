BUTTE- The 30th annual Thompson Family Food Drive is Saturday, and the Thompson family has passed the organization baton to the Harrington Bottling Company.
After Scott Thompson sold Thompson Distributing to Eagle Beverage in Great Falls, he decided another large company was needed to keep the food drive alive.
He says he didn't hesitate to ask Jim Bennett, vice president of sales for Harrington Bottling Co. "I think the level of commitment they have for the drive, it will definitely grow," said Thompson.
Thompson said he will remain involved for the next two years to help Bennett and the company with the transition.
The food drive was started by Thompson's parents in 1989. "To our family it's always been a way of giving something back to the town that has been so good to us over the years," said Thompson.
Thompson said the drive started by collecting food from a single neighborhood in Butte and has now spread to every house in the Mining City. Each year there are over 700 hundred volunteers including volunteer fire departments, 15-90 Search and Rescue and the Butte Emergency Food Bank. Harrington Bottling Co. will also have employees out collecting donations.
Residents just need to place a bag of food on their doorstep by 10 a.m. Saturday morning and volunteers will collect it.
All proceeds from the food drive go to the Butte Emergency Food Bank which helps feed over 2,700 people in Butte. "Our shelves are very low this time of year after going through Thanksgiving, so this is ideal timing to get it picked back up and ready to go through May," said Executive Director of the Butte Food Bank, Kathy Griffith.
Last year the food drive raised about 80,000 lbs. of food and $40,000 for the food bank.
Thompson and Griffith both said they're thankful for the Butte community. "A huge thank you, we couldn't make it happen without volunteers and without the people of Butte, the drive wouldn't be possible," Thompson said.
Harrington Bottling Co. will also be hosting a clothing drive on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Maroon Activity Center.