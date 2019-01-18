ANACONDA- The Anaconda School Board voted Wednesday night not to merge football teams with Butte Central.
The school board voted 5 to 1 not to participate in a co-op football team for the 2019 season with Butte Central. Anaconda School District Superintendent Justin Barnes said his community seemed to fall out of favor of the football co-op.
Butte Central approached Anaconda in December about merging football teams. Both the schools had seen a decline in students playing football over the past few years.
However, the talk of the merger "ignited a fire with our student body" said Barnes. Barnes said after the meeting, a dozen new kids have expressed interest in playing football next season.
Butte Central Superintendent and football coach Don Peoples Jr. said his team has received more interest in football as well.
Barnes said he thinks Anaconda will have enough players for both Varsity and Junior Varsity teams next season.
Football teams across the country have seen a decline in players, and many teams cite concussions as an issue. Both teams said they're going to come out stronger and better next fall.
The schools left the discussions on a positive note and wished each other good luck.
"The door's always open for future discussions, I think we wished each other the best and I think that’s a really positive healthy thing that resulted," Peoples Jr said.