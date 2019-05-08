ANACONDA- Preschools across Montana are left scrambling after crucial state funding failed to pass the 66th legislative session.
Lincoln Primary School in Anaconda is just one school that had to come up with a plan to keep their preschool up and running.
"In my opinion the most important thing of our future is the children."
This morning, preschoolers at Lincoln Primary School gathered for floor exercises and they each had to sound out a word on a card. This is one of two preschool classrooms at the school.
In 2015, Montana was one state to receive a federal preschool development grant. In this year's legislative session, law makers looked at two additional bills to expand funding for preschool programs in Montana.
Unfortunately, the federal grant expires at the end of the year and the legislature didn't approve funding either.
Principal Norah Barney says the program allows kids as young as three to get a head start on their education.
"You can see that the kids that have been with us since they were three, the growth that they make, that they're able to self regulate, that they're able to problem solve and that they're much more kindergarten ready," Barney says.
Substitute teacher and mom of three, Michel Benson, agrees with the importance of early childhood education.
Benson says her youngest daughter Stevie was the first of her children to start preschool at three and she has noticed a difference in her learning abilities.
Benson said, "As a sub, I can tell when kids come into preschool that have not been in daycare and exposed to other kids, based on how they act compared to the kids that have been in preschool."
Barney says since starting the program in 2015, kindergarten readiness has jumped from about 40 percent to 63 percent.
It's that success that has the Anaconda School Board of trustees agreeing to help fund the program through next year, which costs roughly $300,000 each year.
Barney says she is thankful the school board of trustees supports their early education program, but she knows that isn't the case for all schools in Montana.
Schools across the state will have to turn to their school bards or fundraise to keep their programs running until the next legislative session in 2021.