ANACONDA- Across the United States, Juuls and other electronic cigarettes have become increasingly popular among today's youth.
Anaconda Junior/Senior High School hosted their first education course on the topic Thursday night for teachers and parents.
The class began at 6:30 PM at the Little Theatre at the high school and Kris Menard from the Office of Public Instruction for the State of Montana spoke with parents and teachers to better understand juuling and vaping. Menard also spoke about the impact it can have on students.
Menard was also in Deer Lodge Thursday afternoon, to speak with students at Powell County High School about the impact of vaping products.
Melissa Roselip, the Tri-County Tobacco Prevention Specialist says they've seen an increase in parents and teachers asking for knowledge on this new trend. Roselip said, "We're just looking forward to having an education lecture with Kris and getting feedback from the parents and teachers of what they've seen and how we can improve as Public Health Tri-County Tobacco Prevention in the communities."
Roselip says they're also looking to host a presentation for the students in Anaconda in the spring, to educate them on how to avoid these products.