ANACONDA- Over 400 hundred runners braved the cold in Anaconda Saturday morning, for the annual St. Patrick's Day race.
The race is put on by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Club in Anaconda. Organizers say 435 runners signed up this year. Race Chairman Joe Casey said, "It's pretty wide open and very family oriented we have dogs coming down the pipe, it's a pretty good event and it's something we've really been able to build the last few years."
People came from across the Treasure State to Anaconda for the race. Casey says the event helps the businesses in Anaconda by attracting more people to the community. Casey said, "This is a big anchor in that it brings in a lot of people even from more regional."
There was a 6 and 3 mile race option and each runner or walker was timed. The proceeds from the event will got to cancer research and scholarships for children in the community. Casey said, "A lot of these funds go to pushing money towards prostate cancer or scholarships, we give a lot back to the community."
Organizers say they're thankful the city was able to clear the streets for the race after the snow storm last week.
Anaconda's St. Patrick's Day parade will be Saturday, March 26th at 2 PM.